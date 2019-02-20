Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/21/19)

NORTHERN SAN JOAQAUIN VALLEY
What: Rep. Josh Harder listening tour
Info: Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will continue his listening tour to meet with constituents this week, joining his staff in the community and conducting a town hall meeting. Modesto: Thursday, tour and listening session, 9-10 a.m., at Golden Valley Health Center, 1510 Florida Ave.; visit with Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold, 10:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. at Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd.; and Health Equity Forum with local coalition partners, 6-7 p.m., at King-Kennedy Center, 601 South Martin Luther King Drive. In Manteca: Tour of McLane Facility With Assemblyman Health Flora, 1:15-2 p.m., at McLane Facility, 800 S Mellon Ave. Friday in Tracy: “100 Days Listening Tour,” a Tracy Town Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Tracy Chamber of Commerce 223 10th St.
MODESTO
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Syrian Forced Migration & Public Health in the European Union,” by Paul E. Lenze, Jr., Northern Arizona University. The presentation focuses on the Syrian Civil War and how more than 400,000 people have been killed and millions displaced and examines the causes of the Syrian Civil War and the impact of migration on public health in the Middle East and Europe. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
What: MJC Faculty Recital
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Avenue.
Info: The MJC Friends of Music concert series is a benefit for MJC music student scholarships. The recital program opens with a performance of “Distant Galaxy,” an original piece by David Dow, The Elegant Ladies of Jazz and David Chapman on guitar. Tickets are $12 general, $10 for students and seniors 62 and older. Tickets may be purchased at Auditorium Box Office or at www.mjc.tix.com or call 209-575-6776.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will center around what works to relieve pain associated with the disease. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Modesto Junior College Career and Technical Education Open House
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: MJC Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Businesses, students and the community are invited to participate in free open house. Explore career-building programs, experience hands-on activities, gain skills and network with industries throughout the region. For a list of MJC’s CTE programs visit www.mjc.edu/now. For more information contact Dejeune Shelton, director of the MJC Career Services Center 209-575-7798 or email sheltond@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A lecture on “Against All Odds” presented by Marty Lanser, who has been blind since birth. Lanser has been a successful DJ, traffic reporter and radio personality in the area. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Miss Calaveras Pageant
When: Deadline: Thursday, March 1, 5 p.m.
Where: Mail Applications to: P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222
Info: Applications are now being accepted for the Miss Calaveras Pageant. There is no cost to enter, sponsorships available and open to young women 16-23. For more information and pageant rules visit www.frogtown.org/miss-calaveras-scholarship-pageant or call 209-736-2561.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
TURLOCK
What: Jazz Trumpet Concert
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts welcomes Stanislaus State senior jazz studies student, trumpeter Joey Archie. Originally from Sacramento, Archie developed a well-rounded background as well as becoming an inspirational musician both as a trumpeter and as a composer. Tickets, available at the door, $10 general, $5 students and Carnegie members. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
