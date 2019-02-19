Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/20/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors
When: Applications due Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Info: The city of Modesto is relaunching the Modesto Convention and Visitors Bureau as an independent 501(c)(6). A new Board of Directors will be appointed and the city is seeking qualified applicants. Applications can be delivered to the Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods Department, emailed to dsheatsley@modestogov.com or mailed directly to: Attn: Diane Sheatsley, Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods Department, P.O. Box 642, Modesto, CA 95353. For more information visit modestogov.com/2351/Modesto-Convention-Visitors-Bureau-Board.
What: Stanislaus Union Governing Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.
Where: District Conference Room, 2410 Janna Ave.
Info: The meeting will open in closed session at 5:45 p.m. with an open session at 7 p.m. For more information call Kristen Dempewolf at 209-529-9546, ext. 1250 or visit agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.
What: African-American Educational Conference
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: This free conference is for students ages 13-21 and geared toward encouraging them to stay in school, plan for college and develop skills that will ensure student success. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. Keynote speaker is Demetrius Snaer, MJC professor and track and field coach. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged in order to guarantee participants a complimentary continental breakfast and lunch. For additional information or to register call 209-575-6700 or email jacksonm@yosemite.edu by Wednesday, Feb. 20.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice hosts its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Lunch and games, raffle and silent auction. $30 donation; all funds support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
What: Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
When: Deadline: Friday, March 8
Where: Modesto City Schools, 426 Locust St.
Info: Per Proposition 39, Modesto City Schools must appoint a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to oversee the expenditure of funds and provide annual performance and financial audits of bond funds and bond projects. The committee must have at least seven members who serve up to two terms of two years each. Interested community members who reside within the Modesto City Elementary School District boundary are encouraged to apply. For more information and an application visit mcs4kids.com/district/news/announcements/2144.
EMPIRE
What: Finger Puppets Program
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Empire Library will host programs designed to give children an opportunity to create unique designs. On Thursday, children can create finger puppets using felt and other materials. For more information contact Diane Ramirez at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
MURPHYS
What: “The Sensory World of Birds”
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Murphys Diggins Clubhouse, 216 Tom Bell Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the community to the lecture presented by John Harris, professor emeritus of Biology at Mills College in Oakland. Harris’ lecture will cover new findings about birds, senses that are less appreciated for birds and more. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
SONORA
What: AAUW Meeting
When: Thursday, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Ambulance Center, 18440 Striker Court
Info: The American Association of University Women meeting with guest speaker Christine Elder, PA-C Dermatology. Elder will discuss her life and profession as a professional woman in the STEM field; including her time at NASA. Doors open with socializing at 2:30; program 3 p.m. For more information call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto City Schools and the Modesto Teachers Association planned to continue budget-cutting talks from a Feb. 11, 1979, meeting that had been adjourned. Accused of having a “labor union” rather than having educational priorities by Assistant Superintendent James Enochs, the two sides needed to agree on $1 million to $1.6 million in cuts to the district budget. Had the cuts been approved, 20 teaching jobs, sports scheduling and elective classed would have been cut or reorganized.
