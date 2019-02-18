Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/19/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board of Trustees meeting
When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Trustees will be meeting for a regular meeting in the district’s board room. The meeting will open with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. with the open session to begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A lecture on “How Spatial Technology Informs Sustainable Agriculture” presented by Peggy Hauselt, professor of geography, CSU Stanislaus. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145
Info: Moses Rogers, owner of the Computers Software Training, will discuss technology gadgets from the 2019 International Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. The club will provide soft drink refreshments; dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Miss Calaveras Pageant
When: Deadling: Thursday, March 1, 5 p.m.
Where: P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, 95222
Info: There is no cost to enter, sponsorsips available and open to young women 16-23. For more information and pageant rules visit www.frogtown.org/miss-calaveras-scholarship-pageant or call 209-736-2561.
CERES
What: Blossom Crafts
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: Blossoms are blooming at the Ceres Library in a crafting program on Thursday for children to create spring blossom masterpieces. To create the blossoms, participants will use plastic bottles and acrylic paint. Participants are encouraged to dress for a mess. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
OAKDALE
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Thursday, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs will be offered through the last week in March at Stanislaus County libraries. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Appointments encouraged; walk-ins helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Fresh fruit and vegetable distribution
When: Thursday, 12:15 p.m.
Where: Teen Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Healthy Aging Association in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank is offering the Green Bag Program in Riverbank. The Green Bag Program distributes free fruit and vegetables once a month to adults 60 years and older. The eligibility requirements for older adults include gross income less than $21,775.00 yearly or $1,815.00 monthly for one person. For more informatio call 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus County Fair Replacement Heifer Applications
When: Deadline: Wednesday
Where: Fair Livestock office, 900 N. Broadway
Info: Entry deadlines for Replacement Heifer applications for the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair are due at the livestock office on Wednesday, between 2 p.m.-6 p.m. This application deadline for the Stanislaus County Fair Replacement Heifer sale is for the one-year projects selling at the Fair. For registration forms and complete rules and requirements visit www.stancofair.com or at pick-up from Stanislaus County Fair Livestock, or call 209-632-2557.
25 YEARS AGO: The last B-52G Stratofortress would leave Castle Airforce Base on April 4, 1994. It would be replaced by the B-52H model that was being used. The Stratofortress was a bomber capable of carrying a 70,000-pound payload including the nuclear boom. Castle was also home to the 328th and 34th bomber squadrons, that were also leaving the base and that flew the B-52, of the Air Force set for September 1995 withdrawal from the base.
