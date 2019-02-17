News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/18/19)

Bee Staff Reports

February 17, 2019 12:45 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

February 6

KHIENG: Chhunei and Phors Yin, Stockton, boy

February 8

HERNANDEZ: Crystal and Jesus, Turlock, girl

CARDENAS: Lisette and Emmanuel Garcia, Manteca, girl

ABDUL: Ramlat and Malik Kassa, Tracy, boy

REDNER: Breanna and Christopher, Riverbank, girl

BOSWELL: Kayleah and Joshua Reed, Manteca, girl

February 9

HERRERA: Cynthia and Juan Cuellar, Lodi, girl

KAUR: Manjeet and Lakhwinder Birring, Ceres, boy

ESPINOZA: Melissa and Jesus, Stockton, girl

TOLEDO: Hilda and Chanrith San, Stockton, boy

February 10

ESTRADA: Esmeralda and Donpreyel Martin, Jr., Modesto, boy

ARNO: Nicole and David, Modesto, girl

STOTT: Ashley and Tyler Alanis-Taylor, Modesto, boy

SUAREZ: Vanessa and Armando, Modesto, girl

February 11

LAWSON: Kayla and Matthew, Turlock, girl

VELASCO: Candelaria and Ramiro, Tracy, boy

Emanuel Medical Center

February 9

CERVANTES: Kelly, Turlock, girl

STAKES: Patrice, Denair, boy

February 10

ROMERO: Erika, Ceres, girl

February 11

ALCALA: Zoraida and Ricardo, Turlock, boy

