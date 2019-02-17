Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/18/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
February 6
KHIENG: Chhunei and Phors Yin, Stockton, boy
February 8
HERNANDEZ: Crystal and Jesus, Turlock, girl
CARDENAS: Lisette and Emmanuel Garcia, Manteca, girl
ABDUL: Ramlat and Malik Kassa, Tracy, boy
REDNER: Breanna and Christopher, Riverbank, girl
BOSWELL: Kayleah and Joshua Reed, Manteca, girl
February 9
HERRERA: Cynthia and Juan Cuellar, Lodi, girl
KAUR: Manjeet and Lakhwinder Birring, Ceres, boy
ESPINOZA: Melissa and Jesus, Stockton, girl
TOLEDO: Hilda and Chanrith San, Stockton, boy
February 10
ESTRADA: Esmeralda and Donpreyel Martin, Jr., Modesto, boy
ARNO: Nicole and David, Modesto, girl
STOTT: Ashley and Tyler Alanis-Taylor, Modesto, boy
SUAREZ: Vanessa and Armando, Modesto, girl
February 11
LAWSON: Kayla and Matthew, Turlock, girl
VELASCO: Candelaria and Ramiro, Tracy, boy
Emanuel Medical Center
February 9
CERVANTES: Kelly, Turlock, girl
STAKES: Patrice, Denair, boy
February 10
ROMERO: Erika, Ceres, girl
February 11
ALCALA: Zoraida and Ricardo, Turlock, boy
Comments