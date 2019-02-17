Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/18/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto City Schools Board of Education meeting
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: MCS Staff Development Rooms, 425 Locust St.
Info: Social psychologist Jason
Okonofua will provide a report to the Board of Education. The district retained Okonofua to study its discipline policies and recommend training for staff. For agenda information, visit www.mcs4kids.com, scroll over “District,” click “Board of Education” and select agendas for Monday’s business. For more information, call 209-574-1500.
What: Convention & Visitors Bureau board applicants sought
When: Deadline Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: In person, by mail or email
Info: The city of Modesto is relaunching the Modesto Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) as an independent 501(c)(6). As part of the transition, a new Board of Directors will be appointed and the city is seeking qualified applicants. Applications must be received on or before Wednesday, Feb. 20, by 4:30 p.m. Applications can be delivered to the Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods Department, emailed to dsheatsley@modestogov.com or mailed directly to: Attn: Diane Sheatsley, Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods Department, P.O. Box 642, Modesto, CA 95353. For more information, visit modestogov.com/2351/Modesto-Convention-Visitors-Bureau-Board.
What: Sons in Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature guest speaker Jason Conway from Modesto Gospel Mission. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Latino Community Roundtable luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: Celebrating Black History Month with guest speakers Melanie Berru, professor of sociology at Modesto Junior College, and Austin Grant, a community activist with Advocates for Justice. They will discuss how black history and the civil rights movement have made a difference in their lives. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email theempiremac@gmail.com.
GRAYSON
What: Fresh fruit and vegetable distribution
When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to Noon
Where: Grayson United Community Center, 8900 Laird St.
Info: The Healthy Aging Association in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank is offering the Green Bag Program at Grayson. The Green Bag Program distributes free fruit and vegetables once a month to adults 60 and older. The eligibility requirements for older adults include gross income less than $21,775.00 yearly or $1,815.00 monthly for one person. For more information, call 209-525-4670.
RIVERBANK
What: Income tax preparation assistance
When: Wednesday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Free volunteer income tax assistance and tax counseling for the elderly programs will be offered through the last week in March at Stanislaus County libraries. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Appointments encouraged; walk-ins helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and Social Security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information, call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
SONORA
What: AAUW Meeting
When: Thursday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Ambulance Center, 18440 Striker Court
Info: The American Association of University Women meeting features guest speaker Christine Elder, a certified physician’s assistant in dermatology. Elder will discuss her life and career as a professional woman in the STEM field, including her time at NASA. Doors open with socializing at 2:30; program 3 p.m. For more information, call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus County Fair replacement heifer applications
When: Deadline: Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: Fair Livestock office, 900 N. Broadway.
Info: Entry deadlines for replacement heifer applications for the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair are due at the livestock office on the following days: Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. This application deadline for the Stanislaus County Fair replacement heifer sale is for the one-year projects selling at the fair. For registration forms and complete rules and requirements, visit www.stancofair.com, pick up from Stanislaus County Fair Livestock or call 209-632-2557.
