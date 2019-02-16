Two men shot at a family celebration in Ceres, leaving one in critical condition

Two men at a family celebration were shot Saturday evening in Ceres, leaving one of the victims in critical condition, officials said.
Ceres Police received a call at 5:51 p.m. to the 3600 block of Chandra Court reporting shots fired and two people injured. When officers arrived, they found two Latino males, ages 20 and 25, with gunshot wounds, according to Ceres Police Sgt. Jose Berber.
One of the victims was shot in the side of his abdominal area, Berber said, and was in critical condition when he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
The other victim was shot in the leg, Berber said, and officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until medical aid arrived. He also was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered critical.
Berber said neither victim was able to give officers a statement “since it was paramount they be seen by a physician.”
While in the preliminary stages of investigating the scene, Berber said officers learned the two victims were outside in front of the house where a family celebration was going on when a vehicle pulled up and an individual began to fire multiple rounds toward them before the car drove away.
There was no suspect information Saturday night and Ceres officers were canvassing the neighborhood to investigate, Berber said. He encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Ceres Police Department at 209-538-5723. Callers can remain anonymous.
