Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/17/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A lecture on “How Spatial Technology Informs Sustainable Agriculture” presented by Peggy Hauselt, Professor of Geography, CSU Stanislaus. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice hosts its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Lunch and games, raffle and silent auction. $30 donation; all funds support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, event will feature a guest speaker. Guests are welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
SALIDA
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Monday, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs will be offered through the last week in March at Stanislaus County libraries. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Appointments encouraged; walk-ins helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
