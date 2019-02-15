Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/16/19)

MODESTO
What: Winter Jazz Club Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 J St.
Info: Red Tie Arts presents Nights at the Museum – Winter Jazz Clubs Series. The featured performer is DonGato Latin Band. Tickets start at $25. For more information contact John at 209-543-4261 or mejohn@live.com or visit www.red-tie.org.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, Feb 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: Celebrating Black History Month with guest speakers Melanie Berru, professor of sociology at Modesto Junior College and Austin Grant, a community activist with Advocates for Justice. They will discuss how Black History and the Civil Rights movement have made a difference in their lives. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: African-American Educational Conference
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: This free conference is for students ages 13-21 and geared toward encouraging them to stay in school, plan for college and develop skills that will ensure student success. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. Keynote speaker is Demetrius Snaer, MJC professor and track and field coach. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged in order to guarantee participants a complimentary continental breakfast and lunch. For additional information or to register call 209-575-6700 or email jacksonm@yosemite.edu by Wednesday, Feb. 20.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Miss Calaveras Pageant
When: Deadline: Thursday, March 1, 5 p.m.
Where: Mail Applications to: P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, 95222
Info: Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee announces applications are now being accepted for the Miss Calaveras Pageant. There is no cost to enter; sponsorships available and open to young women ages 16-23. For more information and pageant rules visit www.frogtown.org/miss-calaveras-scholarship-pageant or call 209-736-2561.
OAKDALE
What: Annual Carriage Art Show
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: This show is sponsored by the city of Oakdale, Oakdale Tourism and the nonprofit Valley Art Association. The final day of this free two-day event features works from local art classes in fiber art, carriage, western, oil acrylic and more. Funds raised go to high school students who compete and are awarded a college art major scholarship by the Valley Art Association. For more information contact Vonnie at 209-840-8058 or Marilyn 209-581-8876.
SONORA
What: AAUW Meeting
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Ambulance Center, 18440 Striker Court
Info: The American Association of University Women meeting with guest speaker Christine Elder, PA-C Dermatology. Elder will discuss her life and profession as a professional woman in the STEM field; including her time at NASA. Doors open with socializing at 2:30; program 3 p.m. For more information call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus County Fair Replacement Heifer Applications
When: Deadline Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: Fair Livestock office, 900 N. Broadway
Info: Entry deadlines for Replacement Heifer applications for the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair are due at the livestock office on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 2-6 p.m. For registration forms and complete rules and requirements visit www.stancofair.com or at pick up from Stanislaus County Fair Livestock, or call 209-632-2557.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: Stanislaus County Sheriff Robert L. Dallas warned that any deputy sheriff that had not been reappointed by him, as of Jan. 6, 1919, was to turn in their badge immediately. Former Sheriff George T. Davis had deputized a large number of men during his tenure, who were still patrolling. The Board of Supervisors issued a notice that those who continue to falsely represent themselves as officers would be subject to prosecution.
