Take your shot at a nature photo contest featuring the Valley and Sierra

Photographers have until March 31 to enter a contest featuring wildlife and landscapes in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada.
The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, based in Twain Harte, is once again sponsoring the annual photo contest. It had been just for wildlife in the past. A natural landscape category was added for 2019.
The contest has an adult division (older than 18) where the top prize will be $100 in both the wildlife and landscape categories. Second place will be $50, and third place will get honorable mention. The youth division has $50 prizes for the top wildlife and landscape photos.
CSERC will use some of the submitted photos on its website and in the slide presentations it has done since 1990 for school and other audiences in the Valley and Sierra.
To enter, send up to 10 high-resolution images and photographer contact information to Heidi Beswick at heidb@cserc.org. The winners will be revealed on the website April 5. More information is at 209-586-7440.
