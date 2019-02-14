Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/15/19)

MODESTO
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Zeff Rd./River Rd. at Highway 99 on the south bank of the river
Info: Operation 9-2-99 will be conducting its first river cleanup of the new year. Volunteers are recommended to wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Chemo Crew Volunteer Training
When: Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Redeemer Church, 820 H St.
Info: The Chemo Crew will be welcoming current volunteers and the interested public in becoming a new volunteer. Volunteer opportunities include: administrative tasks, inventory, social media, marketing, connecting with patients, delievering kits to offices and more. Donuts and coffee will be provided. For more information or to RSVP call Executive Director Brittany Thayer 209-216-6271 or visit Chemo Crew Volunteer Information.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature a lecture on “How Spatial Technology Informs Sustainable Agriculture” presented by Peggy Hauselt, Professor of Geography, CSU Stanislaus. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Modesto Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5 p.m.
Info: The city of Modesto is relaunching the Modesto Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) as an independent 501(c)(6). As part of the transition, a new board of directors will be appointed and the City is seeking qualified applicants. Applications must be received on or before Wednesday, Feb. 20 by 4:30 p.m. Applications can be delivered to the Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods Department, emailed to dsheatsley@modestogov.com or mailed directly to: Attn: Diane Sheatsley, Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods Department, P.O. Box 642, Modesto, CA 95353. For more information visit modestogov.com/2351/Modesto-Convention-Visitors-Bureau-Board.
OAKDALE
What: Annual Carriage Art Show
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: This show is sponsored by the City of Oakdale, Oakdale Tourism and the nonprofit Valley Art Association. The free two-day event features works from local art classes in Fiber art, carriage, western, oil acrylic and more. Funds raised go to high school students who compete and are awarded a college art major scholarship by the Valley Art Association. For more information contact Vonnie at 209-840-8058 or Marilyn 209-581-8876.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Child Development Tea Party Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Child Development Department and the Child Development Future Educators Club invite the public to its 3rd Annual Tea Party Fundraiser. The festive family-friendly event will be held in the Maple Building. Students, former students, staff and faculty will serve up treats and a variety of teas to support students and student teachers in the child development field. Funds go toward fingerprinting for students applying for teaching permits, a scholarship through the Columbia College Foundation, and student activities. Tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Kelly Thomas, Child Care Center Manager, 209-588-5024 or email thomask@yosemite.edu or visit columbiacollegeteaparty.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto City Schools received $6,758 of $25,446 that had been requested from the Federal Works Agency. Dr. Aubrey A. Douglas, the city superintendent of schools received the telegram with the news from Congressman B. W. Gearhart’s office. The funds were to have been used for child care facilities like the child care center in the Airport Community Center on Kerr Avenue.
