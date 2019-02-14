News

Newman teen killed in crash on Interstate 5, CHP says

By Deke Farrow

February 14, 2019 06:35 AM

Modesto Bee file

An 18-year-old Newman man was killed in a solo crash on Interstate 5 at the Stuhr Road off ramp near Newman early Thursday morning.

The teenager was traveling northbound on I-5 at about 4:35 a.m. when he lost control of the 2016 Scion he was driving, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The vehicle traveled onto the right dirt shoulder and collided with an embankment. The vehicle overturned and landed on its roof, partially in the center divide and partially blocking the No. 1 lane of I-5.

The driver was found seat-belted and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the CHP said in a news release.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, the CHP said. It was raining at the time of the crash.

We’ll have more information as it’s available.

