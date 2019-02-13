Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/14/19)

MODESTO
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Shannon Williams, Emergency Services Coordinator with Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. Williams will discuss cold weather preparedness. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Hispanic Leadership Council Meeting
When: Friday, Noon
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Anna Garcia, Lead Case Manager from Community Impact Central Valley. Garcia will discuss Community Impact’s programs and services that they offer, such as: Transitional Housing, Permanent Supportive Housing, Neighborhood Stabilization and an HIV program. For more information email hlcstan@gmail.com.
What: Modesto High School Hall of Fame
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The community is invited to the 2018-19 Modesto High School Hall of Fame induction and dinner. The 2018 inductees include: Don Adams, Richard L. Bare, Charles “Tony” Buffington, Joseph DeWees, Dick Jarvis, Jeremy Stolle and Gene Winfield. Tickets are $45, reserve by Friday, Feb. 15. Mail your check to MHS Hall of Fame Committee, 18 H St., Modesto, CA 95351 or call 209-574-1776 or visit mhs.mcs4kids.com/school/mhs-hall-of-fame.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice hosts its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Along with lunch and games, attendees have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and silent auction. A $30 donation is asked and all funds go to support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Family Friday: Flower Power
When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Docents from the Great Valley Museum will teach visitors why plants are so important to our planet. Also learn about the parts of flowers through dissecting them. This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs and is sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information contact the center at 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
What: Stanislaus County Fair Replacement Heifer Applications
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb. 20
Where: Fair Livestock office, 900 N. Broadway.
Info: Entry deadlines for Replacement Heifer applications for the 2019 Stanislaus County Fair are due at the livestock office on the following days: Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. This application deadline for the Stanislaus County Fair Replacement Heifer sale is for the one-year projects selling at the fair. For registration forms and complete rules and requirements visit www.stancofair.com or at pick-up from Stanislaus County Fair Livestock, or call 209-632-2557.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
