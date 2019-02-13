Stanislaus County names a new county counsel. John Doering will retire.

Stanislaus County appointed a new county counsel, or top attorney, in a closed session Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors appointed Assistant County Counsel Thomas Boze to take over the top position March 30, when County Counsel John Doering is set to retire.
County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes said the appointment will become official when the board takes an additional action in the coming weeks.
Boze began work for the county as a deputy county counsel in 2005. He was promoted to assistant county counsel three years ago. His 20 years of legal experience includes a previous stint with Los Angeles County. Boze holds a degree from Loyola Law School.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
“Mr. Boze’s professional experience includes a diverse base of legal experience serving as an advisor for boards, commissions, joint power authorities, litigation matters and high-profile ordinances,” Hayes said in a statement Wednesday
Doering was promoted to county counsel in 2008 following the retirement of Mick Krausnick.
The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.
Comments