News

Stanislaus County names a new county counsel. John Doering will retire.

By Ken Carlson

February 13, 2019 12:01 PM

Supervisor Jim DeMartini (left) gives the State of the County address Tuesday morning February 6, 2018 at the beginning of the Board of Supervisors meeting in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place in downtown Modesto, Calif. Also pictured is John P. Doering, county counsel and supervisor Vito Chiesa (right).
Supervisor Jim DeMartini (left) gives the State of the County address Tuesday morning February 6, 2018 at the beginning of the Board of Supervisors meeting in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place in downtown Modesto, Calif. Also pictured is John P. Doering, county counsel and supervisor Vito Chiesa (right). Amy Vickery Amy Vickery/ Stanislaus County
Supervisor Jim DeMartini (left) gives the State of the County address Tuesday morning February 6, 2018 at the beginning of the Board of Supervisors meeting in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place in downtown Modesto, Calif. Also pictured is John P. Doering, county counsel and supervisor Vito Chiesa (right). Amy Vickery Amy Vickery/ Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County appointed a new county counsel, or top attorney, in a closed session Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors appointed Assistant County Counsel Thomas Boze to take over the top position March 30, when County Counsel John Doering is set to retire.

County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes said the appointment will become official when the board takes an additional action in the coming weeks.

Boze began work for the county as a deputy county counsel in 2005. He was promoted to assistant county counsel three years ago. His 20 years of legal experience includes a previous stint with Los Angeles County. Boze holds a degree from Loyola Law School.

“Mr. Boze’s professional experience includes a diverse base of legal experience serving as an advisor for boards, commissions, joint power authorities, litigation matters and high-profile ordinances,” Hayes said in a statement Wednesday

Doering was promoted to county counsel in 2008 following the retirement of Mick Krausnick.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.

Ken Carlson

Ken Carlson covers county government and health care for The Modesto Bee. His coverage of public health, medicine, consumer health issues and the business of health care has appeared in The Bee for 15 years.

  Comments  