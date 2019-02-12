Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/13/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Study Session and Board Meeting
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: The YCCD Board of Trustees will have a board study session at 1 p.m. in boardroom A, followed by a regular board meeting, 3:30 closed session, 5:30 p.m. open session, in the main board room. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets the second Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The topic for the meeting is “San Juan Bautista – The Town, The Mission and The State Park.” A no-host dinner begins around 5:30 p.m. followed by a program on California history. The parlor will be discussing other family activities and programs for interested new and younger members. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. For more information contact Pete Dutton at 209-605-0460.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The Yokuts Group/Sierra Club will discuss the topic “Banding Birds in the San Joaquin Valley” with presenter Steve Simmons. The meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; and the meeting will start at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to nonmembers. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
What: Modesto High School Hall of Fame
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The community is invited to the 2018-19 Modesto High School Hall of Fame induction and dinner. The 2018 inductees include: Don Adams, Richard L. Bare, Charles “Tony” Buffington, Joseph DeWees, Dick Jarvis, Jeremy Stolle and Gene Winfield. Tickets are $45, reserve by Friday, Feb. 15. Mail your check to MHS Hall of Fame Committee, 18 H St., Modesto, CA 95351 or call 209-574-1776 or visit mhs.mcs4kids.com/school/mhs-hall-of-fame.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Miss Calaveras Pageant
When: Deadline: Thursday, March 1, 5 p.m.
Where: Mail Applications to: P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222
Info: Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee announces applications are now being accepted for the Miss Calaveras Pageant. There is no cost to enter, sponsorships available and open to young women age 16-23. For more information and pageant rules visit www.frogtown.org/miss-calaveras-scholarship-pageant or call 209-736-2561.
OAKDALE
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Thursdays, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs will be offered through the last week in March at the following Stanislaus County libraries: Salida, Riverbank, Oakdale, Empire and Waterford. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Annual Carriage Art Show
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: This show is sponsored by the City of Oakdale, Oakdale Tourism and the nonprofit Valley Art Association. The free two-day event features works from local art classes in fiber art, carriage, western, oil acrylic and more. Funds raised go to high school students who compete and are awarded a college art major scholarship by the Valley Art Association. For more information contact Vonnie, 209-840-8058 or Marilyn, 209-581-8876.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the First Inaugural Pork Bowl football game was played at Sonora High School’s Dunlavey Field. The final score of the rain-soaked game was 7-0 with the “Divine Swine” correctional officers of the Sierra Conservation Center from Jamestown winning. The lone score came from a 20-yard run by Dave Kaber against the “Choir Boys” law officers of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department, Sonora Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.
Comments