Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/12/19)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Second Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. A guest speaker will discuss pacemaker and defibrillators. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Bellenita Park and Soccer Complex on John Street
Info: Operation 9-2-99 will be conducting its second river cleanup of the year. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Shannon Williams, emergency services coordinator with Stanislaus County Office of Emergency services, will discuss cold weather preparedness. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice will be hosting its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Along with lunch and games, attendees have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and silent auction. A $30 donation is asked and all funds go to support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Wednesdays, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs will be offered through the last week in March at the following Stanislaus County libraries: Salida, Riverbank, Oakdale, Empire and Waterford. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
SALIDA
What: Used Book Sale Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9
Where: Nick Blom County Library, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: The Friends of Salida Library invites the community to its two-day used book sale, offering hardbound books for $1 and paperback books for 50 cents. Genres include genealogy, religion, music, biographies and more. Cash and checks accepted, no limits on purchases. The group is still accepting donations, which may be dropped off at the library information desk. All funds raised go to supporting the library’s children’s programs. For more information contact Nancy McNatt at 209-918-5520 or visit www.facebook.com/Salida-Library-Friends.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Johansen High School Principal Bruce Urban had submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the 1993-94 school year. Urban was the second of Modesto City Schools' five high school principals to resign in a two-month span. Carnell Edwards left Davis High School in January. Urban, then 52, had been Johansen's principal since 1988, four years before the campus opened in fall 1992.
Comments