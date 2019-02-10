Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/11/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
January 30
GONZALES: Lisa and Eric Allen, Modesto, boy
HICKMAN: Mickenna, Modesto, boy
January 31
KAUFFMAN: Stephanie and Andrew, Modesto, girl
YOUNG: Diana and Perot Saelao, Modesto, boy
MILLER: Nori-Anne and Andrew Wey, Livingston, girl
February 2
ROCHA: Liana and Rodrigo Corona, Tracy, girl
BROWN: Kristy and Trevor, Turlock, boy
MARTIN: Vanessa and Timothy, Modesto, boy
February 3
GROVER: Jenny and Edward Ray, Jr., Riverbank, girl
PANNY: Roop and Kamaljit, Manteca, girl
ALVAREZ: Susana and Josue Cruz, Sacramento, boy
CROWELL: Jessica and Michael, Modesto, girl
VALENCIA: Erika and Miguel, Livingston, boy
GRIFFIN: Tracy and John, Escalon, girl
GARIBAY: Christina and Alejandro Leon, Salida, boy
MANZO: Tanya and Jordan Hall, Riverbank, boy
February 4
DE JONG: Christine and Sean, Ripon, girl
TUN: Sokhen and Jason Velasco, Modesto, boy
RESENDO: Daisy and Jaime, Stockton, boy
SAUNDERS: Cynthia and Steven, Manteca, girl
February 5
BRAR: Surinder and Jaspinder, Tracy, boy
LEYVA: Leonor and Fredi Bermudez, Manteca, girl
Emanuel Medical Center
January 31
JONES: Lori and Chad, boy
February 1
PADILLA: Viviana and Sean Donnelly, Turlock, boy
February 2
LAGOS: Stephanie, Atwater, boy
LANDEROS: Megan, Newman, girl
February 3
GONZAGA: Maria, Merced, boy
February 4
FRONCZAK: Alexis, Delhi, boy
KNUTINEN: Tosha, Turlock, girl
February 5
TERRIQUEZ: Vanessa, Turlock, boy
