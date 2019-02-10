News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/11/19)

Bee Staff Reports

February 10, 2019 01:46 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

January 30

GONZALES: Lisa and Eric Allen, Modesto, boy

HICKMAN: Mickenna, Modesto, boy

January 31

KAUFFMAN: Stephanie and Andrew, Modesto, girl

YOUNG: Diana and Perot Saelao, Modesto, boy

MILLER: Nori-Anne and Andrew Wey, Livingston, girl

February 2

ROCHA: Liana and Rodrigo Corona, Tracy, girl

BROWN: Kristy and Trevor, Turlock, boy

MARTIN: Vanessa and Timothy, Modesto, boy

February 3

GROVER: Jenny and Edward Ray, Jr., Riverbank, girl

PANNY: Roop and Kamaljit, Manteca, girl

ALVAREZ: Susana and Josue Cruz, Sacramento, boy

CROWELL: Jessica and Michael, Modesto, girl

VALENCIA: Erika and Miguel, Livingston, boy

GRIFFIN: Tracy and John, Escalon, girl

GARIBAY: Christina and Alejandro Leon, Salida, boy

MANZO: Tanya and Jordan Hall, Riverbank, boy

February 4

DE JONG: Christine and Sean, Ripon, girl

TUN: Sokhen and Jason Velasco, Modesto, boy

RESENDO: Daisy and Jaime, Stockton, boy

SAUNDERS: Cynthia and Steven, Manteca, girl

February 5

BRAR: Surinder and Jaspinder, Tracy, boy

LEYVA: Leonor and Fredi Bermudez, Manteca, girl

Emanuel Medical Center

January 31

JONES: Lori and Chad, boy

February 1

PADILLA: Viviana and Sean Donnelly, Turlock, boy

February 2

LAGOS: Stephanie, Atwater, boy

LANDEROS: Megan, Newman, girl

February 3

GONZAGA: Maria, Merced, boy

February 4

FRONCZAK: Alexis, Delhi, boy

KNUTINEN: Tosha, Turlock, girl

February 5

TERRIQUEZ: Vanessa, Turlock, boy

