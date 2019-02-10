Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/11/19)

MODESTO
Info: Modesto Republican Women’s club will hold its monthly lunch meeting with guest speaker Cindy Schneider, director of Cricket’s Hope. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and welcome new members between the ages of 14 and 21. For more information, email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature a lecture on Darwin’s study “On the Various Contrivances by Which Californian and Foreign Plants are Pollinated by Insects,” presented by Lauren Andrew Gardner, professor of biological sciences, CSU Stanislaus. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets the second Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11
When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11 invites the community to its next meeting. The topic for the meeting is “San Juan Bautista – The Town, The Mission and The State Park.” A no-host dinner begins around 5:30 p.m., followed by a program on California History. The parlor will be discussing other family activities and programs for interested new and younger members. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. For more information, contact Pete Dutton at 209-605-0460.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson school board meeting
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees special session at 5 p.m. The special board meeting will be on the state of the school district. The interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext. 4.
OAKDALE
What: Annual Carriage Art Show
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: This show is sponsored by the city of Oakdale, Oakdale Tourism and the nonprofit Valley Art Association. The free two-day event features works from local art classes in Fiber art, carriage, western, oil acrylic and more. Funds raised go to high school students who compete and are awarded a college art major scholarship by the Valley Art Association. For more information, contact Vonnie at 209-840-8058 or Marilyn 209-581-8876.
RIVERBANK
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Wednesdays, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Free volunteer income tax assistance and tax counseling for the elderly programs will be offered through the last week in March at the following Stanislaus County libraries: Salida, Riverbank, Oakdale, Empire and Waterford. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information, call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators’ mobile district hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly second Thursday local legislators mobile district office hours. Representatives from Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
