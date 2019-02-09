Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/10/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Policy Committee
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Policy Committee will be meeting in the district’s Board Meeting Room B. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Second Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. A guest speaker will discuss pacemakers and defibrillators. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Shannon Williams, Emergency Services Coordinator with Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. Williams will discuss cold weather preparedness. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice host its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Along with lunch and games, attendees have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and silent auction. A $30 donation is asked and all funds go to support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information about the Card/Game Party and Luncheon, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be celebrating its 20th year at the club’s next monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Also meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
OAKDALE
What: Valley Home Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6:30 pm.
Where: Valley Home School Library, 13231 Pioneer Ave., Oakdale
Info: The Valley Home MAC meets every second Wednesday of the month in January, April, July and October. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Nancy Osmundson at 209-847-6673 or email bestemor-1@msn.com.
SALIDA
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Mondays, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs will be offered through the last week in March at the following Stanislaus County libraries: Salida, Riverbank, Oakdale, Empire and Waterford. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information call 209-558-7800 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
