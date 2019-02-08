It was a Night to Shine for special needs people in Modesto, complete with limos

The second annual Night to Shine provided about 250 special needs people with a red carpet welcome, a catered dinner and other fancy touches Friday evening.
The Society for Disabilities put on the event at Shelter Cove Community Church in Modesto with the help of that congregation and Renew Church. Close to 900 volunteers created a prom-like experience - makeup, hairstyling, shoe shines, photos, dancing, limousine rides and more.
“I think that this was really cool, that we can make people happy,” said volunteer Fatima Ayala, the designated “buddy” for Alyssa Ybarra, after the two posed for a photo together.
The event was one of many around the country under the aegis of the Tim Tebow Foundation, started by the former NFL quarterback.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
The Coffee Road church was spacious enough to provide one sit-down dinner downstairs for the special needs guests and their buddies, and another upstairs for family and other caregivers. They could dance to loud DJ music in one room or repair to a quiet place if they were dealing with sensory overload.
David Lewis of Renew Church volunteered in the shoe shine booth, where he polished up footwear that got wet on this rainy evening.
“It’s nice to be able to clean their shoes for them before they eat or hit the dance floor,” he said.
Comments