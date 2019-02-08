Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/09/19)

MODESTO
What: Camellia Society of Modesto Monthly Meeting
When: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets
Info: Camellia Society of Modesto invites the community to its next meeting. The topic will center on the upcoming 58th annual Camellia Show, as well as a discussion on the past history of the society. For more information email the society at camelliasocietyofmodesto@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Modesto Republican Woman
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Season’s Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto Republican Woman’s club will hold its monthly lunch meeting with guest speaker Cindy Schneider, director of Cricket’s Hope. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature a lecture on Darwin’s Study: “On the Various Contrivances by Which Californian and Foreign Plants are Pollinated by Insects” presented by Lauren Andrew Gardner, Professor of Biological Sciences, CSU Stanislaus. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
OAKDALE
What: Annual Carriage Art Show
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: This show is sponsored by the City of Oakdale, Oakdale Tourism and the nonprofit Valley Art Association. The free two-day event features works from local art classes in fiber art, carriage, western, oil acrylic and more. Funds raised go to high school students who compete and are awarded a college art major scholarship by the Valley Art Association. For more information contact Vonnie at 209-840-8058 or Marilyn 209-581-8876.
SALIDA
What: Used Book Sale Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9
Where: Nick Blom County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Friends of Salida Library invites the community to its two-day used book sale, offering hardbound books for $1 and paperback books for 50 cents. Genres include genealogy, religion, music, biographies and more. Cash and checks accepted, no limits on purchases. The group is still accepting donations, which may be dropped off at the library information desk. All funds raised go to supporting the library’s children’s programs. For more information contact Nancy McNatt at 209-918-5520 or visit www.facebook.com/Salida-Library-Friends.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that due to the influenza epidemic, A. G. Elmore, Stanislaus County Superintendent of Education, announced that nonessential studies would be cut in the county schools. The reason for the cut was that many schools in the county were closed due to the illness and to get students back on track, only essential studies would be taught in classrooms for the remainder of the school year.
