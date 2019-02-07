Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/08/19)

MODESTO
What: Probate Seminar
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Family Connections Christian Adoptions, 1120 Tully Road
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association (SCLPA) will offer a probate seminar on procedures, preparing forms and avoiding pitfalls. SCLPA is a local association of Legal Secretaries, Inc., an approved MCLE provider, and certifies that this activity has been approved for minimum continuing legal education credit by the State Bar of California. Cost is $35 for SCLPA members; $45 for Legal Secretaries, Inc. and $55 for nonmembers; and includes a morning snack. For more information or RSVP contact Loretta at 209-521-6260.
What: Jazz Concert
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St.
Info: The Barkin’ Dog Grill hosts “The Elegant Ladies of Jazz” concert. Following the performance, the New Horizons Jazz group will perform. For more information contact Karen Bucio at buciok@aol.com.
What: McHenry Mansion Valentine’s Tea Party
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: McHenry Mansion will offer an early Valentine treat for the public. Cost is $30 and reservation must be made no later then Tuesday, Feb. 5. For more information or to RSVP, contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Second Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. A guest speaker will discuss Pacemaker and Defibrillators. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
CERES
What: Destination Medicine Student Health Conference
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Institute of Learning, 3113 Mitchell Road
Info: Doctors Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center are sponsoring the third annual Destination Medicine Student Health Conference. Student participants will have the opportunity to test drive the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, which is utilized by surgeons at both Doctors Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. The da Vinci Xi Surgical System was designed to further advance the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. For more information contact Krista Deans at 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly second Thursday Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives from Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 18 classrooms and the auditorium at Modesto High School were deemed hazardous to student occupancy. In an oral report given to the board of education, R. J. Fisher, a San Francisco structural engineer, stated that the classrooms and auditorium had structural faults. As such, the board of education dismissed all high school classes, all total 1,800 students had an unscheduled vacation at beginning of spring semester.
Comments