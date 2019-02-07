Las Vegas man fatally struck by big rig at truck stop in Westley

A Las Vegas man was struck and killed by a big rig at Joe’s Travel Plaza on Howard Road in Westley Wednesday night.
It appears a big rig was backing up when it struck the 39-year-old man in the parking lot at about 8:30 p.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen. The man died at the scene.
Olsen said a big rig was towed from the scene and the driver identified but further investigation, including the examination of physical evidence, is needed to determine whether it was the big rig involved.
The CHP did not release the names of the driver or the pedestrian.
