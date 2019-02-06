Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/07/19)

MODESTO
What: MJC Positive Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Office of Campus Life and Student Learning presents the Positive People Speaker Series. Adrenna Alkhas, Stanislaus County Fair marketing and communications director and speech communications instructor at MJC, will discuss her path from early childhood to attending MJC, and eventually becoming the author of her book “EmpowerHer.” Copies of her book will be available for public purchase, with complimentary books available to MJC students displaying an ID card with a 2019 spring semester sticker. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information, call 209-575-6700.
What: Downtown Modesto Music Series
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Master Series presents vocal, instrumental and ensemble music. Tickets: $15 general, $10 student. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny’s Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Democratic Women’s Club invites the public to its next meeting with guest speakers Leng Nou and Frank Ploof. They will discuss the project, “Homeless in Stanislaus: How We Can Help.” For more information on the club contact Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Camellia Society of Modesto Monthly Meeting
When: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets
Info: Camellia Society of Modesto invites the community to its next meeting. The topic will center on the upcoming 58th annual Camellia Show, as well as a discussion on the past history of the society. For more information email the society at camelliasocietyofmodesto@gmail.com.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be celebrating its 20th year at the club’s next monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door; light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
OAKDALE
What: Annual Carriage Art Show
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second St.
Info: This show is sponsored by the City of Oakdale, Oakdale Tourism and the nonprofit Valley Art Association. The free two-day event features works from local art classes in Fiber art, carriage, western, oil acrylic and more. Funds raised go to high school students who compete and are awarded a college art major scholarship by the Valley Art Association. For more information contact Vonnie at 209-840-8058 or Marilyn 209-581-8876.
SALIDA
What: Used Book Sale Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9
Where: Nick Blom County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Friends of Salida Library invites the community to its two-day used book sale, offering hardbound books for $1 and paperback books for 50 cents. Genres include genealogy, religion, music, biographies and more. Cash and checks accepted, no limits on purchases. The group is still accepting donations, which may be dropped off at the library information desk. All funds raised go to supporting the library’s children’s programs. For more information contact Nancy McNatt at 209-918-5520 or visit www.facebook.com/Salida-Library-Friends.
SONORA
What: Second Saturday and Art Night
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Sonora
Info: The Sonora Chamber of Commerce, City of Sonora and the Downtown Merchants invite the public to the 101st consecutive Second Saturday and Art Night. To find shops that are participating in the Art Walk, look for banners along the street. The featured movie at the Opera House with be the 1978 hit “Grease.” For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
TURLOCK
What: West Turlock subbasin meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive
Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its next meeting in Board Room 105 at the Turlock Irrigation District main office. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-883-8374 or email turlockgroundwater@gmail.com or visit turlockgroundwater.org.
