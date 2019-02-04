Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/06/19)

MODESTO
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: Spring Vegetable Gardening Class
When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Ag Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The University of California Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will be holding a gardening class at the Ag Center in Harvest Hall Rooms D & E. The public is invited to learn which vegetables to plant in the spring, and when to start seed indoors for spring planting. For more information and to reserve a seat, contact Anne Schellman at 209-525-6862 or visit ucanr.edu/spring2019. Attendees needing special accommodation should call 209-525-6800 at least 48 hours prior to the class.
What: Probate Seminar
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Family Connections Christian Adoptions, 1120 Tully Road
Info: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association (SCLPA) will be offering a probate seminar that will focus on procedures, preparing forms and avoiding pitfalls. SCLPA is a local association of Legal Secretaries, Inc., an approved MCLE provider, and certifies that this activity has been approved for minimum continuing legal education credit by the State Bar of California. Cost is $35 for SCLPA members; $45 for Legal Secretaries, Inc. and $55 for nonmembers; and includes a morning snack. For more information or RSVP contact Loretta at 209-521-6260.
What: Friends of Community Hospice Fundraiser
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Friends of Community Hospice will be hosting its 30th annual Card/Game Party and Luncheon at the Modesto Elks Lodge. Along with lunch and games, attendees have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and silent auction. A $30 donation is asked and all funds go to support the patients, families and programs of Community Hospice. For more information about the Card/Game Party and Luncheon, visit give.hospiceheart.org or call the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Also meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
TURLOCK
What: Educational Technology Conference
When: Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23
Where: CSU, Stanislaus, One University Circle
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education will host the 20th annual Educational Technology Conference, ETC! 2019. The conference is a professional development opportunity for integrating technology into education. A wide variety of sessions are offered that demonstrate how technology can support student achievement. The conference starts with live YouTube sessions on Friday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. with all other workshops on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $80 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. For more information or to register, visit etc.stancoe.org or call 209-238-1400.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto Junior College hosted a health and wellness seminar. The seminar was co-sponsored by the Family Planning unit of the Stanislaus County Department of Human Services and the MJC Health Services Department. The seminar focused on human sexuality, birth control, family planning and other topics. Keynote speakers were Cynthia Chapa, LCSW, and Carol Kahn, sex educator and counselor.”
