More sidewalks and bike paths are coming to one of Modesto’s low-income neighborhoods

Students cross Tenaya drive at Kerr avenue on Tuesday afternoon February 5, 2019 in the Airport neighborhood in Modesto, Calif. Last week the Stanislaus Council of Government (StanCOG) approved the acceptance of a $4.9 million grant from the Active Transportation Program (ATP), a State funded program primarily for bicycle and pedestrian safety projects in the S Modesto Airport Neighborhood. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com