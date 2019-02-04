Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/05/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature the lecture “Mass Mortalities in Marine Species,” presented by Lauren Schiebelhut, postdoctorate researcher, UC Merced. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Big Valley Christian School Preview Day
When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to observe classrooms in action, tour the facility, visit with staff and students and find answers to questions. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Ryan Foy of Roundhouse Design will present “Building an Online Presence for Your Nonprofit.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: McHenry Mansion Valentine’s Tea Party
When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th Street
Info: McHenry Mansion will be offering an early Valentines treat for the public. Reservations are required;, cost is $30 per person. Reservation must be made no later then Tuesday, Feb. 5. For more information or to RSVP, contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be celebrating its 20th year at the club’s next monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door; light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 Fourth St.
Info: The Hickman MAC meets the first Thursday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Richard Walke 209-874-5404.
SALIDA
What: Used Book Sale Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9
Where: Nick Blom County Library, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: The Friends of Salida Library, Nick Blom Branch of the Stanislaus County Library system, invites the community to its two-day used book sale. The Friends will be offering hardbound books for $1 and paperback books for 50 cents. Genres include genealogy, religion, music, biographies and more. Cash and checks accepted, no limits on purchases. The Friends are still accepting donations and may be dropped off at the library information desk. All funds raised go to supporting the library’s childrens’ programs. For more information contact Nancy McNatt at 209-918-5520 or visit www.facebook.com/Salida-Library-Friends.
SONORA
What: Second Saturday and Art Night
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Sonora
Info: The Sonora Chamber of Commerce, City of Sonora and the Downtown Merchants invites the public to the 101st consecutive 2nd Saturday and Art Night. To find shops that are participating in the Art Walk, look for the Second Saturday and Art Night banners along the street. The featured movie at the Opera House with be the 1978 hit “Grease”. For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
