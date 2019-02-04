OK, so it won’t be like the Midwest last week, but Modesto could get close to freezing

Winter will take a turn for the colder, with near-freezing temperatures in Modesto and perhaps 5 inches of snow by Tuesday in Sonora, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service predicted lows in Modesto of 39 degrees on Tuesday morning, 34 on Wednesday and 32 on Thursday. Residents should check on vulnerable neighbors and protect pets, pipes and cold-sensitive plants from the chill.
Close to half an inch of rain could fall in Modesto from Monday night through Tuesday, and more in spots where thunderstorms open up, the forecast said.
Snow could reach as low as 500 feet above sea level, the National Weather Service said, and could be a few inches deep in Sonora, which is at about 1,800 feet.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The storm will add to a central Sierra Nevada snowpack that already stood at 117 percent of average Monday, the California Department of Water Resources reported. It is the main water supply for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
In advance of the storm, Tuolumne County officials on Monday afternoon announced that county offices will be closed Tuesday. A Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled Tuesday has been rescheduled to next week.
Monday brought another round of moderate rain to the Modesto area. The Modesto Irrigation District recorded 0.25 inches downtown between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m., bringing the total to 6.87 inches since the weather year began July 1. That is just about average for this time of the year.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be mostly sunny, followed by a chance of showers Friday and into the weekend.
Comments