Downey High student hit by car while walking to school

A Downey High School student was taken to a hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car while walking to school.
The 14-year-old student was walking south on Modesto’s Rose Avenue across the eastbound lanes of Briggsmore Avenue when he was hit, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Authorities believe the boy was in a crosswalk.
The teen suffered injuries including scrapes and bruises, she said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers.
Comments