News

Downey High student hit by car while walking to school

By Erin Tracy

February 04, 2019 11:18 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

A Downey High School student was taken to a hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car while walking to school.

The 14-year-old student was walking south on Modesto’s Rose Avenue across the eastbound lanes of Briggsmore Avenue when he was hit, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Authorities believe the boy was in a crosswalk.

The teen suffered injuries including scrapes and bruises, she said.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers.

  Comments  