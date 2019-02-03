Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/04/19)

MODESTO
What: Yosemite Community College District Board Finance Committee
When: Monday, 11 am.
Where: YCCD office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Finance Committee meeting will open with a closed session at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room A. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature “The Periodic Table: A Closer Look,” presented by Linda Brzezinski, MJC professor of chemistry. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Spring vegetable gardening class
When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Ag Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The University of California department of agriculture and natural resources will hold a gardening class at the Ag Center in Harvest Hall Rooms D and E. The public is invited to learn which vegetables to plant in the spring and when to start seed indoors for spring planting. For more information and to reserve a seat, contact Anne Schellman at 209-525-6862 or visit ucanr.edu/spring2019. Attendees needing special accommodation should call 209-525-6800 at least 48 hours prior to the class.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, at Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Also meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, and free for age 6 and under. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
What: Rep. Josh Harder listening tour
When: Friday through Monday
Where: Various locations
Info: Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, 10th Congressional District, will be conducting a “listening tour” to meet with constituents. The first of two meetings will be to visit Oakdale School Farm Project, hosted by Superintendent Marc Malone at Oakdale School Farm and Agriculture Center, 8417 Crane Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second meeting will be in Manteca to take a tour of Second Harvest Food Bank and visit with the San Joaquin County Hunger Task Force and local SNAP recipients, at 1220 Vanderbilt Circle, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.
Who: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon/Meeting
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club will host guest speaker Susan Broadwell and her “Real Ethnic Art” event at February’s luncheon. Broadwell is from Oakdale and maintains a home in the highlands of Guatemala. She will sell a variety of jewelry, handbags and scarves, all assembled without the aid of electricity and handmade by village artisan women of Guatemala. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
