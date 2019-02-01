Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/02/19)

MODESTO
What: Volunteers for Shelter for Homeless & Runaway Teens
When: Monday, 3-4:40 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno, will conduct group interviews and orientations for volunteers. Hutton House staff need assistance with a variety of tasks. For more information visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature the lecture: “Mass Mortalities in Marine Species,” presented by Lauren Schiebelhut, Postdoctorate Researcher, UC Merced. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Free Car Seat Checks
When: Saturday, Feb. 2
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1400 Florida Avenue in Modesto (basement of parking garage)
Description: Safe Kids Stanislaus – proudly led by Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League – is hosting free car seat checks on Saturday. Learn how to install your child’s car seat or booster seat. Find out if it’s time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help you properly install your child’s car seat. Please bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner’s manual (if possible). Please note: Six months or more expectant mothers welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat.
What: Spring Vegetable Gardening Class
When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County AG Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The University of California, department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will be holding a gardening class at the AG Center in Harvest Hall Rooms D & E. The public is invited to learn which vegetables to plant in the spring, and when to start see indoors for spring planting. For more information and to reserve a seat contact Anne Schellman at 209-525-6862 or visit ucanr.edu/spring2019. Attendees needing special accommodation should call 209-525-6800 at least 48 hours prior to the class.
ESCALON
What: Gospel Concert
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Escalon First Baptist Church, 1511 Catherine Way
Info: Southern Gospel recording artist, J.P. Thomas will perform at Escalon First Baptist Church. The public is invited to the concert. No admission fees are requested, however an offering will be taken in support of the music ministry of Thomas. For more information on the artist, visit www.jpthomasonline.com. For information about the event, contact Pastor Dale Pederson at 209-718-6130.
GROVELAND
What: Bird Viewing & Walk
When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Where: Groveland Community Services District, 18966 Ferretti Road
Info: Central Sierra Audobon Society invites the community to its next bird viewing walk at the Groveland Community Services District. GCSD’s 200 plus acres of oak, pine and willow habitat with three water storage ponds. 2 species were seen last month; including Wood Ducks, Buffleheads and Golden-crowned Sparrows and many others. Access for birders here is limited. Birders must be accompanied by a GCSD authorized birder. Meet in the GCSD parking lot. For more information contact Jeanne Ridgley 209-962-7598.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 7 pm.
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13304 4th Street
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Richard Walke 209-874-5404.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon/Meeting
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club will host Susan Broadwell and her “Real Ethnic Art” event at February’s luncheon. Broadwell is from Oakdale and maintains a home in the highlands of Guatemala. She will sell a variety of jewelry, handbags and scarves, all assembled without the aid of electricity and handmade by village artisan women of Guatemala. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Saturday, 3 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Columbia College holds its annual Big Band Jazz Festival on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126.
100 YEARS AGO: The Tuolumne Lumber Co., in association with the Tuolumne Home Builders, had an advertisement touting the importance of owning a home. Companies showed a home they could build, with the listing as House No. 2190 and could be built for $4,617. Tuolumne Luber Co. had offices in Modesto, Hughson, Denair, Oakdale, Valley Home, Ripon, Escalon, Empire and Riverbank.
