Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/01/19)

MODESTO
What: CVHCC Installation and Awards Dinner
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its 2019 officer installation and community awards dinner. Check-in and cocktails at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and business attire is requested. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com or visit www.cvhcc.com.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 holds its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites any service member that served during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and is welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker Ryan Foy of Roundhouse Design will present “Building an Online Presence for Your Nonprofit.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
DENAIR
What: Denair Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 pm.
Where: Denair Unified School District, 3460 Lester Road
Info: The Denair MAC meets every first Tuesday of the month in the DUSD board room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email DenairMAC@gmail.com or visit www.stancounty.com/board/unincorporated-cities/denair.shtm.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Also meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto residents were responsible for raising more than $3 million in the Fourth War Loan drive. E. L. Sherman, Modesto district chairman, said that Modesto exceeded its quota, which was $3.14 million. This was the second time during the War Loan drive that Modesto was first among the largest cities in California to reach and exceed its quota.
Comments