Plane gets away, crashes at Modesto Airport

By Erin Tracy

January 30, 2019 02:55 PM

Emergency responders are at the scene of a plane crash at the Modesto Airport. The plane, which was being prepped for a flight, was not airborne when it crashed, authorities said.

“At approximately 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated fire departments were dispatched to a report of a possible plane down here at Modesto City-County Airport, Modesto Fire Department Division Chief Mike Lillie said at the scene.

Nobody was inside the plane when it started rolling away in a southerly direction, Lillie said.

The small propeller plane rolled on the airport grounds until it hit a fence in the area of South Riverside Drive and Mitchell Road.

A small fuel leak was quickly contained.

Lillie said firefighters are working with Modesto Police to secure the scene and the airport.

