Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/31/19)

MODESTO
What: Stop the Bleed Community Course
When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Info: Emergent injuries can happen at any time and for a variety of reasons. This course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. It’s important to know what steps can help reduce blood loss and help increase the chance of surviving a traumatic injury. The course will be held in Doctors Medical Center, Conference Room No. 4. For more information or RSVP and register, call 209-573-6151.
What: Free Car Seat Checks
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1400 Florida Ave.
Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus with the help of Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League, will host free car seat checks in DMC’s HR Building Parking Lot. Learn how to install your child's car seat or booster seat. Find out if it's time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help install car seats. Take along the car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual, if possible, and vehicle owner's manual, if possible. Six months or over expectant mothers welcome. For more information call 209-576-3569.
What: Volunteers Needed for Shelter for Homeless & Runaway Teens
When: Monday, February 4, 3-4:40 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno, will conduct group interviews and orientations for volunteers. Hutton House staff need assistance with a variety of tasks. For more information visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Big Valley Christian School Preview Day
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to observe classrooms in action, tour the facility, visit with staff and students and find answers to questions. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
What: McHenry Mansion Valentine’s Tea Party
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: McHenry Mansion will offer an early Valentines treat for the public. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Feb. 5, cost is $30. For more information or to RSVP, contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739.
ESCALON
What: Gospel Concert
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Escalon First Baptist Church, 1511 Catherine Way
Info: Southern Gospel recording artist, J.P. Thomas will perform at Escalon First Baptist Church. The public is invited to the concert. No admission fees are requested, however an offering will be taken in support of the music ministry of Thomas. For more information on the artist, visit www.jpthomasonline.com. For information about the event, contact Pastor Dale Pederson at 209-718-6130.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon/Meeting
When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women's Club will host guest speaker Susan Broadwell and her "Real Ethnic Art" event at February’s luncheon. Broadwell is from Oakdale and maintains a home in the highlands of Guatemala. She will sell a variety of jewelry, handbags and scarves, all assembled without the aid of electricity and handmade by village artisan women of Guatemala. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Columbia College holds its annual Big Band Jazz Festival on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126.
TURLOCK
What: Toastmasters Open House
When: Friday, 6-8:45 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Hall, 2125 N Olive Ave.
Info: Toastmasters International, District 33 Division F, invites area residents to its open house to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. The open house will showcase more than 24 clubs from around the region. Learn where each club meets and how they fit your schedule. For more information contact Division Director Jackie Alford at 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@FosterFarms.com.
