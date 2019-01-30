Man in critical condition after north Modesto crash

An elderly man suffered major injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters after he crashed into a redwood tree in a north Modesto neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The man, estimated to be in his 60s or 70s, crashed a pickup into the tree in the front yard of a home on Snyder Avenue and Deer Spring Drive at about 9:30 a.m.
“He allegedly hit at least one parked car and then came to rest against a redwood tree,” said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. “The severity of his injuries were from the (pickup) being crushed around his body.”
It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the man out of the pickup. The roof and doors had to be cut off and the dashboard, which had trapped the man’s legs, pushed away from his body, Jesberg said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Snyder remains closed in the area while Modesto Police investigate.
