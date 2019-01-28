Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/30/19)

MODESTO
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: CVHCC Installation and Awards Dinner
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its 2019 officer installation and community awards dinner. Check-in and cocktails at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and business attire is requested. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com or visit www.cvhcc.com.
What: Dry Creek cleanup volunteers sought
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook
Info: Cleanup supplies will be provided, but volunteers should take work gloves and wear comfortable work clothes, including sturdy footwear. Community volunteer participation certificates will be available upon request. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. For more information and to obtain the liability form, email Darin Jesberg at drycreektrails@gmail.com or sites.google.com/view/dry-creek-trails or facebook.com/pg/drycreektrails.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker Ryan Foy of Roundhouse Design will present “Building an Online Presence for Your Nonprofit.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
CERES
What: Ceres Library Coloring and Painting
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: Stanislaus County Library Ceres Branch invites visitors of all ages to get creative at the library with coloring and painting. Coloring sheets, watercolor paints, markers and other art supplies will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Ceres Library. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Also meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
TURLOCK
What: Surgical Robot Naming Contest
When: Wednesday, 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.
Info: Emanuel Medical Center is hosting an open house featuring its new da Vinci Xi Surgical System. Learn more about robotic surgical solutions, meet our expert staff, talk with our da Vinci trained surgeons and take the robot for a test drive. The Robot Naming Contest is open it to all school age children in the Emanuel service area. For more information call 209-667-4200 or visit www.emanuelmedicalcenter.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: A Bee editorial looked at the difference of Modesto reaching 100,000 resident versus reaching 50,000 resident in the late 1960s. The 50,000 mark was celebrated and gave Modesto a new designation by the federal government from little city to “Standard Metropolitan.” This meant that Modesto would be included in statistical data. But at 100,000 residents, the future of the city and its growth versus resources available, including the future of farmland, would be evaluated at every turn.
Comments