Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/29/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature “The Periodic Table: A Closer Look,” presented by Linda Brzezinski, MJC professor of chemistry. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: School-Based Crisis and Loss Forum
When: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice and the Stanislaus County Office of Education welcome Dr. David Schonfeld as the keynote speaker. Schonfeld is Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement. He is a leading expert in the field of helping children who have suffered a loss. Open to educators, counselors, administrators and other professionals who work with children. Event is free, registration is required, seating limited to first 300. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway’s Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites the public to its next lunch and learn program. Guest speaker Lee Lundrigan, retired Stanislaus County Clerk/Recorder, will summarize her career and detail challenges of the November election. The luncheon is open to the public, cost is $15 and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Stop the Bleed Community Course
When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Info: Emergent injuries can happen at any time and for a wide variety of reasons: home accidents, car crashes, bombs or mass shootings. This course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. It’s important to know what steps can help reduce blood loss and help increase the chance of surviving a traumatic injury. The course will be held in Doctors Medical Center, Conference Room No. 4. For more information or RSVP and register, call 209-573-6151.
What: American Heart Association Wear Red Day
When: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Rd, Suite 483
Info: The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, together with its Go Red for Women movement, are asking you to ‘Wear Red’ to support Go Red for Women and attend their Wear Red Day event at Vintage Faire Mall. Women, men and families of all ages are invited to attend the celebration and to help raise awareness of heart disease as the number one killer of women by wearing red. There will be fitness demos, hands-only CPR training, kids coloring stations, makeup demos and free health screenings from Sutter Heart & Vascular Institute. For more information contact Katie Malone at 209-598-8220 or email Katie.malone@heart.org or visit ahastockton.ejoinme.org.
CERES
What: El Concilio Coalition Forum
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Argus High School, 2555 Lawrence St.
Info: El Concilio invites the community its monthly Coalition Forum with guest Olivia Gamboa, manager of Self Help Enterprises, New Homes Division. Lunch will be served and the meeting is free to attend. For more information contact Modesto Site Supervisor Teresa Guerrero at 209-338-5716 or email tgue@elconcilio.org.
TURLOCK
What: Toastmasters Open House
When: Friday, 6-8:45 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Hall, 2125 N Olive Ave.
Info: Toastmasters International, District 33 Division F, invites area residents to its open house to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. The open house will showcase more than 24 clubs from around the region. Learn where each club meets and how they fit your schedule. For more information contact Division Director Jackie Alford at 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@FosterFarms.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto sewage treatment plant was flushing small amounts of diesel fuel into the Tuolumne River. The cause of the diesel fuel release was the result of an accidental Modesto Irrigation District spill in December 1993. The 25,500-gallon spill was caused by a faulty valve at the MID's Woodland Generation Station. Test results showed small amounts of the fuel, 0.2 milligrams per liter, were not being consumed by the plant's digesters. This was double the acceptable, 0.1 milligram-per-liter threshold set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
