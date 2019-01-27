Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/28/19)

MODESTO
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Cheryl Casey, program coordinator for Memorial Medical Center's Cancer Services, who will talk about the complementary Therapy Program for cancer survivors with program therapy activity facilitators present as well. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: School-Based Crisis and Loss Forum
When: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice and the Stanislaus County Office of Education welcome Dr. David Schonfeld as the keynote speaker. Schonfeld is Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement. He is a leading expert in the field of helping children who have suffered a loss. Open to educators, counselors, administrators and other professionals who work with children. Event is free, registration is required, seating limited to first 300. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
What: Veterans Administration Medical Van
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I. St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library, Modesto Branch welcomes the Veterans Administration Medical Van Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This mobile medical outreach is for veterans and their family members and no appointment is necessary. An enrollment specialist, medical provider and Veterans Service Officer will be on-site to assist with eligibility questions and enrollment for VA care. New benefits are available for Vietnam and Iraq/Afghanistan Veterans. Those not currently in the VA system are asked to bring an extra copy of their discharge papers (DD 214) to be attached to the enrollment form. The VA Medical Van outreach team may be able to obtain a copy for those who are unable to bring discharge papers. Veterans should check in at the Veterans Resource Center inside the library first. For more information, contact the Modesto Library Reference Desk at 209-558-7814 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register, email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: CVHCC Installation and Awards Dinner
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its 2019 officer installation and community awards dinner. Check-in and cocktails at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and business attire is requested. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com or visit www.cvhcc.com.
CERES
What: Ceres Library Coloring and Painting
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: Stanislaus County Library, Ceres Branch invites visitors of all ages to get creative at the library with coloring and painting. Coloring sheets, watercolor paints, markers and other art supplies will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Ceres Library. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Also meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the Plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-Plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the Plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
