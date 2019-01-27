Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/28/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
January 19
VIRK: Navreet and Gagandeep Singh, Tracy, boy
GUTIERREZ: Jo and Floyd Hill, Jr., Tracy, boy
January 20
GARCIA: Valerie and Danny, Modesto, boy
PORTER: Maezy and Jameer Warminton, Fremont, boy
STOCKS: Christina and Ulises Vasquez, Turlock, girl
January 21
VALENZUELA: Yvette and Almar, Tracy, girl
January 22
MCCONNELL: Natalie and Jared, Tracy, girl
THOMAS: Sydney and Christopher Jeffrey, Turlock, boy
RAYGOZA: Ruby and Ricardo, Tracy, boy
MARQUEZ: Llesenia and Marcus Figueroa, Ceres, boy
RODRIGUEZ: Paulina and Francisco Guzman, Stockton, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
January 20
AVILA: Sandra, Hilmar, girl
GALLEGO: Jovette, Turlock, boy
January 21
BROWN: Heather, Turlock, boy
BOOTH: Samantha, Turlock, boy
January 22
JUAREZ: Esmeralda, Livingston, boy
VELASQUEZ: Katherine, Turlock, girl
January 23
LARGENT: Chelsey, Stockton, boy
CONTRERAS: Veronica, Delhi, boy
