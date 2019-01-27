News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/28/19)

Bee Staff Reports

January 27, 2019 03:37 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

January 19

VIRK: Navreet and Gagandeep Singh, Tracy, boy

GUTIERREZ: Jo and Floyd Hill, Jr., Tracy, boy

January 20

GARCIA: Valerie and Danny, Modesto, boy

PORTER: Maezy and Jameer Warminton, Fremont, boy

STOCKS: Christina and Ulises Vasquez, Turlock, girl

January 21

VALENZUELA: Yvette and Almar, Tracy, girl

January 22

MCCONNELL: Natalie and Jared, Tracy, girl

THOMAS: Sydney and Christopher Jeffrey, Turlock, boy

RAYGOZA: Ruby and Ricardo, Tracy, boy

MARQUEZ: Llesenia and Marcus Figueroa, Ceres, boy

RODRIGUEZ: Paulina and Francisco Guzman, Stockton, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

January 20

AVILA: Sandra, Hilmar, girl

GALLEGO: Jovette, Turlock, boy

January 21

BROWN: Heather, Turlock, boy

BOOTH: Samantha, Turlock, boy

January 22

JUAREZ: Esmeralda, Livingston, boy

VELASQUEZ: Katherine, Turlock, girl

January 23

LARGENT: Chelsey, Stockton, boy

CONTRERAS: Veronica, Delhi, boy

