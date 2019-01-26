Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/27/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature “The Periodic Table: A Closer Look,” presented by Linda Brzezinski, MJC professor of chemistry. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register, email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites the public to its next lunch and learn program. Guest speaker Lee Lundrigan, retired Stanislaus County Clerk/Recorder, will summarize her career and detail challenges of the November election. The luncheon is open to the public, cost is $15 and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: CVHCC Installation and Awards Dinner
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its 2019 officer installation and community awards dinner. Check-in and cocktails at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and business attire is requested. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com or visit www.cvhcc.com.
What: Dry Creek cleanup volunteers sought
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook
Info: Cleanup supplies will be provided, but volunteers should take work gloves and wear comfortable work clothes, including sturdy footwear. Community volunteer participation certificates will be available upon request. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. For more information and to obtain the liability form, email Darin Jesberg at drycreektrails@gmail.com or sites.google.com/view/dry-creek-trails or facebook.com/pg/drycreektrails.
CERES
What: El Concilio Coalition Forum
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Argus High School, 2555 Lawrence St.
Info: El Concilio invites the community its monthly Coalition Forum with guest Olivia Gamboa, manager of Self Help Enterprises, New Homes Division. Lunch will be served and the meeting is free to attend. For more information contact Modesto Site Supervisor Teresa Guerrero at 209-338-5716 or email tgue@elconcilio.org.
NATIONWIDE
What: President’s Environmental Youth Award
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 1
Where: Online
Info: Applications are being accepted for the 2018 President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA). The PEYA program recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects by K-12 youth, promoting awareness of our nation's natural resources and encouraging positive community involvement. Up to two winners will be selected in each of the EPA’s 10 regions – one for grades K-5 and one for grades 6-12. All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult over the age of 21. The application and eligibility information are available at: https://www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Toastmasters Open House
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-8:45 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Hall, 2125 N Olive Ave.
Info: Toastmasters International, District 33 Division F, invites area residents to its open house to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. The open house will showcase more than 24 clubs from around the region. Learn where each club meets and how they fit your schedule. For more information contact Division Director Jackie Alford at 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@FosterFarms.com.
