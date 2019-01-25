Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/26/19)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The monthly meeting is for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will center around what works for members and attendees to relieve pain associated with the disease. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Cheryl Casey, program coordinator for Memorial Medical Center's Cancer Services, who will talk about the complementary Therapy Program for cancer survivors with program therapy activity facilitators present as well. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Loss of Spouse Seminar
When: Monday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: The community is invited to a seminar about overcoming grief and loss of a spouse, featuring practical suggestions and video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the unique pain of losing a spouse. Topics discussed include what to expect in the weeks and months after a spouse’s loss, what to do with surprising emotions and other topics. Everyone who attends receives a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life. For more information or to register call Nancy or Van Switzer at 209-529-2666.
What: School-Based Crisis and Loss Forum
When: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: To provide guidance and education Community Hospice and the Stanislaus County Office of Education welcome Dr. David Schonfeld as the keynote speaker. Schonfeld is Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement. He was the person called to aid the community when Sandy Hook happened and is a leading expert in the field of helping children who have suffered a loss. Open to educators, counselors, administrators and other professionals who work with children. Event is free, sponsored by Community Hospice and the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Registration is required, seating limited to first 300. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) will host the 2019 Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. The Polar Plunge invites brave residents to take a chilly winter dive into the lake to raise money and awareness for SONC. The family-friendly event will include food and drinks, festivities, raffles and more. Also meet with members of local law enforcement departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice. Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the Plunge and earn an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Guests are invited to watch and may enjoy the post-Plunge festivities for an additional cost. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the Plunge at noon. Registration and more information is available at www.LakeTullochPolarPlunge.com.
SONORA
What: Bird Walk and Viewing Outing
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Ln.
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society hosts a bird walk and viewing at Indigeny Reserve. The walk leader is Kit DeGear, for more information call 925-822-5215 or email kdegear@gmail.com. Walk will last 2 to 3 hours. Children are welcome accompanied by adults. Meet in the Indigeny parking lot at 8 a.m.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Restaurant Week
When: Through Sunday
Where: Various Restaurants in Turlock
Info: Second Annual Turlock Restaurant Week (TRW), sponsored by Hey!Turlock. In participation with California Restaurant Month, the event invites local eateries to offer specials that are exclusive to TRW. For more information visit www.heyturlock.com/turlock-restaurant-week-2019 or at Facebook and Instagram or email olivia@alicox.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that former Modesto resident, Lieutenant George W. Elsey of Palo Alto earned a flying award at McCook Training Field in Dayton, Ohio. Lt. Elsey, along with his machinist K.A. Craig, earned distinction in flight for braking the altitude mark in a Loening monoplane with two passengers for 31 minutes of flight, climbing to 19,500 ft. The old mark was 16,000 feet for the same amount of flight time.
