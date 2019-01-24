Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/25/19)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Music Festival
When: Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College Auditorium, 435 College Ave.
Info: Community members are invited to attend the Stanislaus County Music Festival The festival starts 7 p.m. on Friday with the high school and junior high school Honor Choir. At 2 p.m. on Saturday the high school and junior high school Honor Orchestra will perform, with the festival concluding Saturday evening with the high school and junior high school Honor Band performing at 7 p.m. There is no charge for admission. For more information contact Phil Vallejo, SCMEA President, 209-574-1719.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: A discussion on the basics of climate change in presentation titled, “Climate Change: Yes or No.” led by Don Ahrens, MJC Professor Emeritus of Earth Science and author of textbooks on earth science and meteorology. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
What: Downtown Modesto Music Series
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: Sacred Jazz Concert led by trombonist Jamie Dubberly. Tickets: $20 general, $10 student. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Volunteers Needed for Shelter for Homeless and Runaway Teens
When: Monday, February 4, 3-4:40 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno, will conduct group interviews and orientations for volunteers. Hutton House staff need assistance with a variety of tasks. For more information visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
NATIONWIDE
What: President’s Environmental Youth Award
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 1
Where: Online
Info: Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA). The PEYA program recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects by K-12 youth, promoting awareness of our nation's natural resources and encouraging positive community involvement. Winners of this year’s awards will be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in mid-2019, and have their project mentioned on the EPA’s website. EPA will select up to two winners in each of its 10 Regions – one for grades K-5 and one for grades 6-12. All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult over age 21. Application and eligibility information are available at: https://www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award.
RIVERBANK
What: Teen Book Club
When: Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Regional Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: A discussion of Adam Silvera’s “They Both Die at the End.” A limited number of copies are available for checkout at the library. Book club programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that bond sales for the Fourth War Loan Bond drive totaled $635,861. The quota for Modesto’s campaign, that ran through Feb. 15, 1944, was $3.140 million. As for San Joaquin Valley campaigns, only one city had gone over its quota. Total sales as reported by John Arthur Reynold of Fresno, the field representative for War Bond Sales, had reached $6,520,243, against a quota of $38,448,047. To further help in bond sales, the State Theater showed the movie, “What A Woman,” with admission only to bond buyers.
