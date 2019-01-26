Football is truly an art for these state champions at Denair High

Four members of the Denair High School football team painted a mural to celebrate its Division VII state title last month.
The painters – Carlo Morales, Steffin Winston, Elvis Silva and Austin Richards – are current or former students in John Stavrianoudakis’ art classes at the school.
Stavrianoudakis and Denair alumnus Hector Obando worked with the students to design and paint the mural. It features the Coyote mascot’s head and the words “2018 State Champions.”
The mural is on the side of a former gas station, dating to 1914, at Main Street and Sante Fe Avenue. Denair businessman Bob Holloway, who leases the property, got the idea for the mural while sitting in the football stands, a news release from the school said.
El Concilio leader to be feted
Jose Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of El Concilio, will receive the 2019 Champions of the American Dream award.
California State University, Stanislaus, presents the honor in partnership with Prime Shine Car Wash and the Porges Family Foundation.
The nonprofit El Concilio provides immigration, job training and other services at six offices in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. Rodriguez has led it for more than 20 years.
The award will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Snider Recital Hall on the campus. Admission is free, but people planning to attend should RSVP at www.csustan.edu/champions.
Norm Porges founded the Modesto-based car wash chain Prime Shine, sold recently to Mister Car Wash of Arizona.
County lauds top mentors
Twenty years ago, Stanislaus County government employees started mentoring schoolchildren in need of help with their studies. The program celebrated the milestone on Jan. 17 with “VIP” awards for 20 volunteers and allies:
- Reagan Wilson, former county CEO
- Pat Paul, former county supervisor
- Karen Bucio, musician at mentor celebrations
- Francine DiCiano, president and CEO of United Way of Stanislaus County
- Barbara Borba, formerly United Way
- Elisa Beltran, county office of education
- Carin Sarkis, formerly Center for Human Services, now Doctors Medical Center
- Jim Kooler, administrator for California Friday Night Live Partnership
- Lynda Perino, public health nurse
- Ali Arshad, county environmental resources
- Lisa Ludovici, Charter Communications
- Debra Myetich, child support services
- Cynthia Fenech, county office of education
- Carol Shipley, Modesto 500 Lions Club, district attorney’s office
- Raul Mendez, formerly county CEO’s office, now Hughson city manager
- Kathy Davis, county library
- Bob Allaire, formerly county CEO’s office and behavioral health
- Sara Noguchi, superintendent of Modesto City Schools
- Norma Baker, county CEO’s office
- Tom Changnon, former county school superintenent
And finally ...
Modesto Toyota has received a 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, given to new-car dealerships based on online surveys.
DealerRater, a Cars.com company, has about 4 million reviews and an audience of about 32 million car shoppers each month.
“For over 54 years, we here at Modesto Toyota have had the pleasure of serving our community,” General Manager Kevin Stinson said in a news release. “The reasons we are able to make and keep so many new friends and customers satisfied is the level at which our employee’s strive to get better and better each and every day.”
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
Comments