Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/24/19)

MODESTO
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: Through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office by Jan. 25 to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will center around what works for members and attendees to relieve pain associated with the disease. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Cheryl Casey, program coordinator for Memorial Medical Center’s Cancer Services, who will talk about the complementary therapy program for cancer survivors with program therapy activity facilitators present, as well. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Online Survey to Guide Modesto City Schools’ Plan for Student Achievement
When: Through Thursday, Jan. 31
Where: Online at www.mcs4kids.com
Info: Modesto City Schools seeks input from the community on a variety of topics related to community involvement, school engagement and school/district climate. The district will use the feedback for development of its 2019-2020 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).
What: Big Valley Christian School Preview Day
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road,
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to observe classrooms in action, tour the facility, visit with staff and students and find answers to questions. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
What: McHenry Mansion Valentine’s Tea Party
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: McHenry Mansion will be offering an early Valentines treat for the public. Reservations are required for the Valentine’s Tea Party; cost is $30. Reservation must be made no later then Tuesday, Feb. 5. For more information or to RSVP, contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser features all-you-can-eat spaghetti and includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are $8, $4 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The call for entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Toastmasters Open House
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-8:45 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Hall, 2125 N Olive Ave.
Info: Toastmasters International, District 33 Division F, invites area residents to its open house to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. The open house will showcase more than 24 clubs from around the region. Learn where each club meets and how they fit your schedule. For more information contact Division Director Jackie Alford at 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@FosterFarms.com.
