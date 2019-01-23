Coroner searching for families of Turlock, Modesto residents

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is searching for the families of five people who have died since Christmas Eve.
Jane Higgins of Modesto died Wednesday at English Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was 70.
Jerry Richard Moss, 73, of Turlock, died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center on Tuesday.
Robert Brooks, a 64-year-old transient living in Modesto, died in an alleyway off Kerr Avenue on Jan. 9. His cause of death remains under investigation.
Michael Weatherwax, 59, died Jan. 7 at his residence in the Modesto-Empire area. Cause of death remains undetermined.
Thomas Baker, 75, died Dec. 24 at Doctors Medical Center.
Relatives, or anyone who knows how to reach them, should call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.
