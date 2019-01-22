Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/23/19)

MODESTO
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information, call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Agriculture is a Major Source of Nitrogen Oxide Pollution in California,” by Ian C. Faloona, Ph.D., an associate professor and bio-micrometeorologist in the Department of Land, Air, & Water Resources at UC Davis. The presentation focuses on how trace gas emissions in marine and terrestrial boundary layers mix, disperse, and ultimately influence the Earth's climate. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
What: Downtown Modesto Music Series
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Master Series presents a Sacred Jazz Concert led by trombonist Jamie Dubberly. Tickets: $20 general, $10 student. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Volunteers Needed for Shelter for Homeless & Runaway Teens
When: Monday, February 4, 3-4:40 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno, will conduct group interviews and orientations for volunteers. Hutton House staff need assistance with a variety of tasks. For more information visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
CERES
What: CTA/NEA-Retired meeting
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ceres CTA Service Center, 3900 Mitchell Ave.
Info: CTA/NEA-Retired is an affiliate of the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association and promotes the social, professional and economic well-being of retired teachers, educators, college and university professors and education support professionals. Members will be discussing the organization’s course of action for 2019, and the input of any interested retired educator is welcome. A light lunch will be served. For more information, contact Lew at 209-485-0818.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson Citizens Bond Oversight Committee
When: Thursday, 3 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: The purpose of the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee is to inform the public concerning the expenditure of bond revenues. Interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For more information, contact Executive Assistant Jody Jorge at 209-883-4428, ext 4.
RIBERBANK
What: Teen Book Club
When: Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Regional Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: This month’s topic will feature a discussion of Adam Silvera’s “They Both Die at the End.” A limited number of copies are available for checkout at the library. Book club programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: The Salida MAC meets every fourth Thursday of the month in the library’s community room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Family Friday: Watercolor Wonder
When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Using inspiration from the new exhibition, “Valley Focus: Cheryl Barnett and Dan Petersen,” visitors will make their own watercolor masterpieces. There will be several watercolor activities for children and their families. For more information contact the center at 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: In an editorial written by the Bee, Jan. 23, 1979, the opinion was on the deputed area of where South Modesto meets North Ceres or “No Man’s Land.” It was discussed that the Stanislaus County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) woupostpone any decision on the disputed area until its March meeting so that board members could gather more information. The editorial applauded the decision as boundaries were in dispute, along with a Modesto City park, as well as who should provide sewer services.
