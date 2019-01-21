Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/22/19)

MODESTO
What: Geology and Anthropology summer field studies
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Info: The Geology and Anthropology Departments of MJC offers a two-week summer field studies exploration of British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, June 26 to July 10. The destinations include Olympic, North Cascades National Parks and a series of Cascades volcanoes. Interested community members should attend an informational meeting in Science Community Center 326 on West Campus. The cost is $1,600 plus MJC tuition of $46 per unit. For more information, visit http://hayesg.faculty.mjc.edu/GeologyPacificNorthwest.html or contact Garry Hayes at hayesg@yosemite.edu or 209-575-6294 or Susan Kerr at kerrs@yosemite.edu or 209-575-6107.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Guest speaker Lisa Battista, attorney and community activist, will discuss the last election cycle and suggest changes for the future. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through Thursday, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an eight-week course that meets once a week for two hours. If you are interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an evidence based class and attending the upcoming volunteer coaches training call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
ARNOLD
What: Open Discussion on Birds
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Bistro Espresso, 1225 Oak Circle Dr.
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the community to a gathering for an open discussion on birding. Barry Boulton and John Sutake will urge interested birders to share their birding experiences and observations. Boulton and Sutake will provide historical and evolutionary contexts so the group can discuss where those aspects fit in with day-to-day observations in the community. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month, to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
CERES
What: Ceres Library Book Club
When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: Ceres Branch invites the community to its next Book Club for Adults. Discussion on, “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. It is described as a memoir about surviving a willfully impoverished, eccentric, and severely misguided family. A copy on reserve for the book club. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser features all-you-can-eat spaghetti and includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are $8, $4 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Los Banos voters would have a special election on April 12, 1994, to vote on $25 million in bonds. This was the second time the residents were asked to vote on bonds; the first time was June 1993, and that bond vote failed. The purpose of the bonds was to build a new middle and elementary school. The previous vote failed by 230 votes but the then Los Banos Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cowles said the situation was more acute with more than 350 new students crowding into the district's facilities.
Comments