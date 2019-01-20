News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/21/19)

Bee Staff Reports

January 20, 2019 02:02 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

January 9

WOOD: Jessica and Justin Long, Modesto, boy

AMEZQUITA: Tabitha and Jose, Modesto, boy

January 10

SYMON: Sannette and Anthony Lapat, Modesto, boy

RODRIGUEZ: Catherine and Ricardo Esquivel, Tracy, boy

BARTON: Caitlin and Grant, Modesto, boy

MARQUEZ: Katlin and Jose, Riverbank, boy

January 11

CHAFFIN: Alexa and Saul Reyes, Stockton, girl

January 12

SAINI-CHEEMA: Sandeep and Gurdeep Cheema, Tracy, girl

SCHIAVORE-HANNIBAL: Angela and James Hannibal, Ripon, boy

TEJEDA: Samantha and Felipe, Modesto, boy

PAZ: Xenia and Walter Barillas, Merced, girl

KHAWAHIE: Maria and Christopher Gonzalez, Ripon, boy

January 13

TINOCO: Griselda and Marco Alfaro, Escalon, boy

GARCIA: Juliana and Rafael Vazquez, Hayward, boy

January 14

VALDOVINOS: Marisol and Osiel Gutierrez-Jimenez, Ceres, twins, boys

PIZANO: Mariah and Ignacio Zuniga, Ripon, boy

LELEVAGA: Julie and Oscar Lainez, Newman, boy

ORTEGA: Diana Edith and David Gudino Monge, Tracy, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

January 10

QUICK: Jazmine Nicole, Turlock, boy

RAMOS: Margarita Maria, Turlock, girl

January 11

ARMENDARIZ: Nicolette, Turlock, girl

January 13

WINKLER: Katharine and Richard, Turlock, girl

January 15

HERNANDEZ: Monica, Turlock, boy

FOSTER: Samantha, Ceres, boy

  Comments  