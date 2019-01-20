Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/21/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
January 9
WOOD: Jessica and Justin Long, Modesto, boy
AMEZQUITA: Tabitha and Jose, Modesto, boy
January 10
SYMON: Sannette and Anthony Lapat, Modesto, boy
RODRIGUEZ: Catherine and Ricardo Esquivel, Tracy, boy
BARTON: Caitlin and Grant, Modesto, boy
MARQUEZ: Katlin and Jose, Riverbank, boy
January 11
CHAFFIN: Alexa and Saul Reyes, Stockton, girl
January 12
SAINI-CHEEMA: Sandeep and Gurdeep Cheema, Tracy, girl
SCHIAVORE-HANNIBAL: Angela and James Hannibal, Ripon, boy
TEJEDA: Samantha and Felipe, Modesto, boy
PAZ: Xenia and Walter Barillas, Merced, girl
KHAWAHIE: Maria and Christopher Gonzalez, Ripon, boy
January 13
TINOCO: Griselda and Marco Alfaro, Escalon, boy
GARCIA: Juliana and Rafael Vazquez, Hayward, boy
January 14
VALDOVINOS: Marisol and Osiel Gutierrez-Jimenez, Ceres, twins, boys
PIZANO: Mariah and Ignacio Zuniga, Ripon, boy
LELEVAGA: Julie and Oscar Lainez, Newman, boy
ORTEGA: Diana Edith and David Gudino Monge, Tracy, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
January 10
QUICK: Jazmine Nicole, Turlock, boy
RAMOS: Margarita Maria, Turlock, girl
January 11
ARMENDARIZ: Nicolette, Turlock, girl
January 13
WINKLER: Katharine and Richard, Turlock, girl
January 15
HERNANDEZ: Monica, Turlock, boy
FOSTER: Samantha, Ceres, boy
Comments