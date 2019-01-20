News

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (01/21/19)

Bee Staff Reports

January 20, 2019 02:01 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

IRASAVA, Beatris and CARRILLO, Daniel G.

SIERRA, Christopher L. and CRITES, Danyl R.

RABAGO, Elizabeth and VALDIVIA, Jose G.

CARDENAS, Michele Lee and CRAIG, Dorval D.

GIL, Jesus and SEBASTIAN-HERNANDEZ, Feidy

AVINAM, Erika and BROWN, Cody W.

SIERRA-MARTINEZ, Jose F. and HERNANDEZ-RUIZ, Sonia

VARGA, Andrea and MCMILLEN, Jonathan I.

NUNEZ, Ricardo and VIGIL, Anabel V.

PARKER, Jared R. and SMALLWOOD, Chloe F.

ZAMORA, Theresa L. and CALDERON, Eduardo

FERRELL, Brittany N. and PENA, Andres

WESTON, Dusti C. and DUNLAP, Christopher J.

MUTOZA, Victoria R. and REVELES, JR., Albert E.

LIRA, Makayla J. and RHYNER, Kyle A.

SILVA, Cynthia Ann and GARCIA, Miguel A.

OTT, Melissa Ann and SCHMIT, Joseph M.

BUTCHER, Taylor D. and CASQUEIRA, Dallas P.

BOWEN, Kyle T. and TOMLINSON, Lauren N.

