Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/21/19)

MODESTO
What: Mike Vax trumpet workshop/clinic
When: Tuesday, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College Recital Hall, 435 College Ave.
Info: MJC director of bands Erik Maki presents Mike Vax, international trumpet artist, in a free workshop and clinic. The event is open to the public and is co-sponsored by Modesto Junior College, Gottschalk Music Center and E Bucio Productions. For more information, email Maki at makie@yosemite.cc.ca.us.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees meeting
When: Thursday, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board of Trustees will be meeting in the district’s Board Meeting Room A. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information, call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Agriculture is a Major Source of Nitrogen Oxide Pollution in California,” by Ian C. Faloona, an associate professor and biomicrometeorologist in the department of land, air and water resources at UC Davis. The presentation focuses on how trace gas emissions in marine and terrestrial boundary layers mix, disperse and ultimately influence Earth’s climate. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
CERES
What: CTA/NEA-Retired meeting
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ceres CTA Service Center, 3900 Mitchell Ave.
Info: CTA/NEA-Retired is an affiliate of the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association and promotes the social, professional and economic well-being of retired teachers, educators, college and university professors and education support professionals. Members will be discussing the organization’s course of action for 2019, and the input of any interested retired educator iswelcome. A light lunch will be served. All interested retired educators are encouraged to join. For more information, contact Lew at 209-485-0818.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board special meeting
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting that begins in open session at 5:30 p.m. and will transition to closed sessions when all public business concludes. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
Who: Hughson Citizens Bond Oversight Committee
When: Thursday, 3 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Citizens Bond Oversight Committee will meet. The purpose of the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee is to inform the public concerning the expenditure of bond revenues. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For more information, contact Executive Assistant Jody Jorge at 209-883-4428, ext 4.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida MAC meets the fourth Thursday of each month in the library’s community room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Toastmasters open house
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-8:45 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Hall, 2125 N Olive Ave.
Info: Toastmasters International, District 33 Division F, invites area residents to its open house to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. The open house will showcase more than 24 clubs from around the region. Learn where the clubs meet and how they fit your schedule. For more information, contact Division Director Jackie Alford at 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@FosterFarms.com.
