Multiple agencies called out on Saturday evening as flames engulf house in Denair

Fire fighters from several Stanislaus County agencies battled a house fire Saturday evening in Denair.
The fire broke out at a home in the 900 block of Verduga Road a little before 7 p.m. The house was fully engulfed as fire fighters arrived at the scene.
Among the many fire departments that responded were those from Denair, Turlock City, Hughson, Turlock Rural, Keyes, Mountain View, Burbank Paradise and Stanislaus Consolidated.
The road was closed between Hawkeye and East avenues. There were no immediate reports of injuries at the scene.
